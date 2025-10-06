Jeremy Irons will star in the upcoming remake of 1980s cult classic Highlander. | Getty Images

Jeremy Irons will play an antagonist in the upcoming Highlander reboot.

Jeremy Irons has become the latest star to join the upcoming Highlander reboot.

Led by Henry Cavill, Irons is the newest addition to the remake of the 1980s cult classic, with its cast also including Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela and Djimon Honsou.

The action fantasy film was set to begin filming in Scotland in the last month, however production was pushed back to early 2026 due to an injury sustained by Cavill during pre-production.

The English actor will play immortal Highland warrior Connor MacLeod, with Crowe as his ally Ramirez and Bautista as main villain, the Kurgen.

Irons will play the film’s other antagonist, the leader of a secret order called The Watchers, as they keep an eye on the immortals who they believe are a threat to humanity.

Inverness-born actress Gillan is MacLeod’s mortal wife, while Hounsou plays an immortal warrior from Africa with Abela as MacLeod’s modern romantic interest. Max Zhang and Drew McIntyre are also among the cast.

The film, which has been delayed several times over the years, comes from John Wick director Chad Stahelski and Amazon MGM.