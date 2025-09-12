Henry Cavill speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2024. | Getty Images for Lionsgate

Filming on the Highlander reboot in Scotland was set to begin this month, but has now been pushed to 2026.

Henry Cavill has been injured during pre-production training for the upcoming Highlander reboot, which was set to begin shooting in Scotland later this month.

While details of the Superman actor’s injury are unknown, production on the film has now been pushed back into 2026 according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Highlander was due to begin filming in the Scottish Highlands in late September, with a casting call put out looking for extras to appear in “a major feature film” who lived within a reasonable distance of Glencoe.

The remake of the 1986 cult classic about immortal warriors - which starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery - comes from John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Cavill will take over the role of Connor MacLeod from Lambert, with Russell Crowe appearing opposite him as Ramirez.

During CinemaCon in 2024, Cavill teased fans: “If you think you’ve seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Also set to star is Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan, who will play MacLeod’s wife Heather, alongside Dave Bautista as the Kurgan, Marisa Abela as Brenda and with Djimon Hounsou and Max Zhang in unknown roles.

This is not the first delay the Highlander reboot has faced. The film having been in the works since 2008 and early reports saw Kevin McKidd among the initial actors rumoured to take on the lead role. In more recent years, filming was supposed to begin in 2022 with the Hollywood writers’ strike also playing a role in further delays.