Jack Lowden in Quotes: 13 things the Scottish star of Slow Horses has said about acting, fame and more
Since making his professional stage debut in the National Theatre of Scotland's critically acclaimed play 'Black Watch' in 2010, Jack Lowden has become a star of both the small and big screen.
Born in Essex, Jack Lowden grew up in the Borders village of Oxton and was educated at Earlston High School.
He was just 10 when his parents enrolled him in Edinburgh's Scottish Youth Theatre and his first break came when he was cast in an Irn Bru advert, before he won the lead role in the revival of smash hit play Black Watch which toured the UK and the USA to huge acclaim.
Black Watch writer Gregory Burke also wrote the script for Lowden's big screen debut - '79 - in 2014.
In the following decade he's made a string of feature films, including Benediction, Mary Queen of Scots, Fighting With My Family, Dunkirk and Tommy's Honour, while continuning to appear in theatre productions and taking television roles.
His career to date has earned him a Olivier Award and two Scottish Bafta Awards.
This week saw him return to television screens for the third series of spy drama Slow Horses, acting opposite Gary Oldman.
Here are 13 interesting quotes from his many interview over the years.