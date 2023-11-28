All Sections
Jack Lowden in Quotes: 13 things the Scottish star of Slow Horses has said about acting, fame and more

Since making his professional stage debut in the National Theatre of Scotland's critically acclaimed play 'Black Watch' in 2010, Jack Lowden has become a star of both the small and big screen.

Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Born in Essex, Jack Lowden grew up in the Borders village of Oxton and was educated at Earlston High School.

He was just 10 when his parents enrolled him in Edinburgh's Scottish Youth Theatre and his first break came when he was cast in an Irn Bru advert, before he won the lead role in the revival of smash hit play Black Watch which toured the UK and the USA to huge acclaim.

Black Watch writer Gregory Burke also wrote the script for Lowden's big screen debut - '79 - in 2014.

In the following decade he's made a string of feature films, including Benediction, Mary Queen of Scots, Fighting With My Family, Dunkirk and Tommy's Honour, while continuning to appear in theatre productions and taking television roles.

His career to date has earned him a Olivier Award and two Scottish Bafta Awards.

This week saw him return to television screens for the third series of spy drama Slow Horses, acting opposite Gary Oldman.

Here are 13 interesting quotes from his many interview over the years.

1. Jack Lowden on...rarely using his own accent for roles

"It’s a constant source of frustration for me. And it’s not about wanting to be Scottish, it’s just about wanting to not be working in an accent. It just makes everything so much harder. In your own accent you’re twice as free. You’re just more creative. It’s a frustrating thing. But I’m also thankful that I have the ability to do accents. Otherwise you wouldn’t be talking to me.”

2. Jack Lowden on...his parents

"Our parents were just brilliant parents who encouraged us to do whatever we wanted to do."

3. Jack Lowden on...playing serious roles

"I don't take myself seriously in the slightest, so it does amaze me that I've ended up being in all these very dark, sinister plays. But I love it because, touch wood, I'm lucky enough not to have that level of darkness in my life."

4. Jack Lowden on...his former school

"I was actually deputy headboy at my school. And everyone around me was very supportive of what I wanted to do. There's no romantic story about how me and my brother got to where we are."

