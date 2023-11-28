1 . Jack Lowden on...rarely using his own accent for roles

"It’s a constant source of frustration for me. And it’s not about wanting to be Scottish, it’s just about wanting to not be working in an accent. It just makes everything so much harder. In your own accent you’re twice as free. You’re just more creative. It’s a frustrating thing. But I’m also thankful that I have the ability to do accents. Otherwise you wouldn’t be talking to me.”