One of Britain's most-lauded actors is back on our television screens this week, playing less-than-hygienic spymaster Jackson Lamb in season three of twisty espionage thriller 'Slow Horses'.

Gary Oldman has enjoyed a long and glittering acting career.

It's the latest in a long line of remarkable and transformative performances by Gary Oldman, whose career has combined turns in the blockbuster Batman and Harry Potter franchaises with award-winning lead roles in the likes of 'Mank' and 'Darkest Hour'.

Here are five of his finest big screen moments - and where to watch them.

True Romance (ITVX)

Several supporting characters threaten to steal Tony Scott's Tarantino-penned crime romance from leading duo Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette. Dennis Hopper's remarkable monologue to Christopher Walker's murderous mobster is often cited as the film's best scene but Oldman's performance as jittery pimp Drexl Spivey just about trumps it.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Netflix)

Tomas Alfredson's adaptation of John le Carré's bestselling spy novel is one of the finest British films of the last 20 years. Oldman may have finally won his Best Actor Oscar for being buried under prosthetics as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour', but this nuanced and understated performance as intelligence officer George Smiley was arguably more deserving.

Bram Stoker's Dracula (Prime Video)

Derided by some critics on its release back in 1992, Francis Ford Coppola's stylish horror is now rightly seen as something of a classic. It's in no small part thanks to Oldman's portrayal of the world's most famous vampire in a number of different guises - more than making up for the dubious quality of Keanu Reeves' English accent (dude).

Sid and Nancy (Plex)

One of the first films to fully demonstrate Oldman's ability to disappear into a role was Alex Cox's British biographical film about the tragically-short life of Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Taking place in the final year of his life, it documents the intertwinned destruction of both the band and the relationship.

Leon (Apple TV)