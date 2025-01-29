Is The Brutalist True? Was László Tóth a real person, cast, plot, controversies and runtime

Adrien Brody stars in The Brutalist. | Contributed

Audiences are emerging from the cinema asking questions.

Released in UK cinemas last week, The Brutalist is the hot favourite to take the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor at the Academy Awards in March.

The epic drama has already won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice International Film Festival, been named one of the top ten films of 2024 by the American Film Institute, and been awarded three Golden Globes - including for ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’.

The story of a talented architect fleeing post-holocaust Hungary for a new life in America is so long that it includes a 15 minute intermission, bit that’s not stopped it from being lauded by critics.

But there are a few things that cinemagoers immediately ask themselves after watching Brady Corbet’s masterpiece.

We’re here to answer them.

What is the plot of The Brutalist?

The Brutalist tells the story of jewish Hungarian architect László Tóth who flees to America in the aftermath of World War Two, leaving his wife behind. Once in America he starts to work for a cousin who owns a furniture shop, creating a library for a wealthy client before both the job and his relationship with his cousin sours. He has to take a menial job but is soon tracked down by the man whose library he transformed, called Harrison Van Buren, who recognises his genius and contracts him to build a huge modernist monument. When his wife, Erzsébet, manages to join him in America, their lives become a rollercoaster of highs and lows, all seemingly orchestrated by their mysterious patron Van Buren and his unusual family.

How much of The Brutalist is true?

The film plays out as a historic biopic of a real-life figure (much like Cate Blanchett’s conductor in Tár), but the truth is that the entire plot is straight from the imagination of writers Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold. It is a fictional film.

While the plot of the film is a work of fiction, Corbet researched the subject expensively so the way Adrien Brody’s character arrived in America was experienced by thousands of Hungarians following the Holocaust.

The butalist style of architecture that features in the film was popular in 1950s America.

Was László Tóth a real person?

Just like the plot of the film, László Tóth is a fictional character - something which surprises many when they leave the cinema, such is the richness and depth of his depiction.

There was a famous Hungarian called László Tóth but he was a geologist who was born in 1938 and later moved to Australia. He ended up in a mental hospital after claiming to be Jesus Christ and vandalising a Michelangelo statue in 1972. The filmmakers have explained that there is no connection between their character and the geologist, with the name a common one in Hungary.

While Tóth is not based on a real person, Corbet did research genuine architects to come up with the character, in particular Marcel Breuer, who was a Hungarian-Jewish architect who worked in America - although he emigrated before the war.

How long is The Brutalist?

The film is 215 minutes long, including a 15 minute interval. That’s three hours and 35 minutes. The intermission comes around one hour and 45 minutes into the film, for those thinking about how long they will need to hold their bladder for.

What is the cast of The Brutalist?

Adrien Brody as László Tóth

Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth

Guy Pearce as Harrison Lee Van Buren

Joe Alwyn as Harry Lee Van Buren, Harrison's son

Raffey Cassidy as Zsófia, László's orphaned teenage niece

Stacy Martin as Maggie Van Buren, Harrison’s daughter

Alessandro Nivola as Attila, László's cousin

Emma Laird as Audrey, Attila's wife

Isaach de Bankolé as Gordon, László's friend

Michael Epp as Jim Simpson, an architect

Jonathan Hyde as Leslie Woodrow, a builder

Peter Polycarpou as Michael Hoffman, Harrison's attorney

Maria Sand as Michelle Hoffman, Michael's wife

Salvatore Sansone as Orazio, László's anarchist friend

