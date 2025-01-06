Some of the big winners at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.Some of the big winners at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Some of the big winners at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

Golden Globe Winners in Pictures: Here are 15 photos of all the acting winners - and Scot Richard Gadd

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:08 GMT

The awards season is now officially underway.

Last night saw the great and the good of the television and film world turn out in force for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

Held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, it’s the first real indication of who might triumph at the Oscars on March 3, with Britain’s BAFTA Film Awards next up on Sunday, February 16.

Big winners at the Golden Globes included films The Brutalist and Emilia Perez, and television shows Shogun and Baby Reindeer - starring Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, who also wrote the autobiographical drama.

Here are 15 pictures of Gadd and all the acting winners walking the red carpet and picking up their trophies.

You can see the full list of winners here.

Scotland's Richard Gadd won the Golden Globe for Best limited TV series for his word-of-mouth television hit Baby Reindeer.

1. Local hero

Scotland's Richard Gadd won the Golden Globe for Best limited TV series for his word-of-mouth television hit Baby Reindeer. | Getty Images


Gadd wore a thistle brooch on the Golden Globes red carpet.

2. Flower of Scotland

Gadd wore a thistle brooch on the Golden Globes red carpet. | AFP via Getty Images


Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer co-star Jessica Gunning also won an award - for TV Best supporting actress - but Gadd missed out to Colin Farrell in his acting category.

3. Double-win

Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer co-star Jessica Gunning also won an award - for TV Best supporting actress - but Gadd missed out to Colin Farrell in his acting category. | Getty Images


Richard Gadd with the rest of the Baby Reindeer cast and crew on the Golden Globes red carpet.

4. The whole gang's here

Richard Gadd with the rest of the Baby Reindeer cast and crew on the Golden Globes red carpet. | AFP via Getty Images


