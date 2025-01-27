Who Will Win The Best Picture Oscar 2025? All 10 films' bookies odds - from favourites to long shots

Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards in February, with the shortlists released this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.
Meanhile the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the nominees announced on Thursday, January 23.
A total of 10 film shave been nominated for the biggest prize of the year - the Oscar for Best Picture.
Here’s who the bookies think will win - and who doesn’t stand a chance.
1. The Brutalist
Epic historical drama 'The Brutalist' is the 4/6 favourite for the Oscar. Starring Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody as Holocaust survivor László Tóth, it's directed by Brady Corbet and has already won Golden Globes for Best Film (drama), Best Director and Best Lead Actor (for Brody). | Contributed | Contributed
2. Emilia Peréz
After picking up more nominations (12) than any other foreign language film in history, Emilia Peréz is now the 10/3 second favourite for the Best Picture Academy Award. The Spanish language musical crime comedy starring Selena Gomez and directed by Jacques Audiard had previously been the favourite to win the prize. It's about a cartel boss who fakes her own death and won the Jury Prize and Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival. | Contributed
3. Anora
The 9/2 third favourite is director of 'The Florida Project' Sean Baker's new film, 'Anora'. It stars Mikey Madison as an exotic dancer who bcomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch. It won the Palms d'Or at Cannes. | Contributed
4. Conclave
'Conclave' has seen its odds lengthen since the nominations were announed, largely because Edward Berger has been left out of the best director shortlist. His adaptation of the Robert Harris book about the selection of a new Pope, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, is now fourth favourite for Best Picture with odds of 5/1. | Contributed