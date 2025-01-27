Who Will Win The Best Picture Oscar 2025? All 10 films' bookies odds - from favourites to long shots

2 . Emilia Peréz

After picking up more nominations (12) than any other foreign language film in history, Emilia Peréz is now the 10/3 second favourite for the Best Picture Academy Award. The Spanish language musical crime comedy starring Selena Gomez and directed by Jacques Audiard had previously been the favourite to win the prize. It's about a cartel boss who fakes her own death and won the Jury Prize and Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival. | Contributed