With candid interviews, the new two part BBC documentary series will examine the relationship between Sturgeon and Salmond.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fascinating relationship between Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond is set to be explored in a new two-part documentary series.

Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union will dive into the political alliance between the former First Ministers, charting the SNP’s modern history and examining the party’s journey as a whole through a series of extensive interviews with a number of prominent figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sturgeon and Salmond together onstage at the annual SNP conference in 2012. | Getty Images

Contributors include current First Minister John Swinney, Edinburgh MSP Angus Robertson, former MSP Roseanna Cunningham as well as the former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne and more.

In addition, Salmond and Sturgeon will speak frankly about how their formidable partnership eventually came to an end covering everything from periods of unprecedented success for the SNP to controversies and scandals.

The documentary comes ahead the ten year anniversary of the Scottish independence referendum.

Documentary series will cover the highs and lows of SNP

Built around interviews with figures including Salmond’s former chief of staff, Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union also features a wealth of archive footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first part of the documentary series focuses on the inside story of the SNP’s rise from a party on the fringes to one achieving massive levels of electoral success.

Meanwhile, the second episode follows Salmond’s failure to be re-elected, his subsequent Russia Today television show and the following period of turmoil for the SNP – including the Scottish Government investigating complaints of Salmond’s sexual misconduct.

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine prompted Alex Salmond to merely 'suspend' his chat show on Russia's state-run RT channel (Chris Radburn/PA)

How to watch Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union

If you’re in Scotland you can watch the first part of Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Tuesday, September 10. The second part of the documentary series will then be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Wednesday.

For those outside of Scotland both episodes will be broadcast on BBC One from 10.40pm on Thursday, September 12.