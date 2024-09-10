How to watch 'Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union' as new BBC documentary takes viewers inside the SNP
The fascinating relationship between Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond is set to be explored in a new two-part documentary series.
Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union will dive into the political alliance between the former First Ministers, charting the SNP’s modern history and examining the party’s journey as a whole through a series of extensive interviews with a number of prominent figures.
Contributors include current First Minister John Swinney, Edinburgh MSP Angus Robertson, former MSP Roseanna Cunningham as well as the former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne and more.
In addition, Salmond and Sturgeon will speak frankly about how their formidable partnership eventually came to an end covering everything from periods of unprecedented success for the SNP to controversies and scandals.
The documentary comes ahead the ten year anniversary of the Scottish independence referendum.
Documentary series will cover the highs and lows of SNP
Built around interviews with figures including Salmond’s former chief of staff, Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union also features a wealth of archive footage.
The first part of the documentary series focuses on the inside story of the SNP’s rise from a party on the fringes to one achieving massive levels of electoral success.
Meanwhile, the second episode follows Salmond’s failure to be re-elected, his subsequent Russia Today television show and the following period of turmoil for the SNP – including the Scottish Government investigating complaints of Salmond’s sexual misconduct.
How to watch Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union
If you’re in Scotland you can watch the first part of Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Tuesday, September 10. The second part of the documentary series will then be broadcast on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Wednesday.
For those outside of Scotland both episodes will be broadcast on BBC One from 10.40pm on Thursday, September 12.
Both episodes are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.