Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union will be broadcast next month

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A two-part BBC Scotland documentary series promises to shed new light on the political alliance between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon and the bitter rift that followed.

Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union will chart the modern history of the SNP, and feature new interviews with both former first ministers and some of their most trusted allies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will reportedly speak frankly about the controversies and disagreements which ultimately ended one of the most formidable partnerships in Scottish politics, in what has been described as “an emotional tale of ambition, power and broken friendships”. The series will be broadcast in the run-up to the tenth anniversary of the independence referendum, and will feature contributions from First Minister John Swinney; his predecessor Humza Yousaf; Liz Lloyd, Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff; former chancellor George Osborne; and Geoff Aberdein, Alex Salmond’s former chief of staff.

It will chronicle key events in the political careers of both Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon, as well as telling the inside story of the SNP’s rise to power.

Produced by Firecrest Films for BBC Scotland, and produced and directed by Barry Ronan, the series will air on the BBC Scotland channel and on BBC iPlayer.

David Harron, commissioning editor at BBC Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be bringing our audience this landmark series exploring the inside story of a remarkable political partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The series features testimony from those who were closely involved as well as candid interviews with Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon themselves and offers both insights into the political intrigue of the era as well as reflections on loyalty and friendship which we hope the audience will find compelling.”

Mick McAvoy, Firecrest Films’ head of documentaries, said: “The Salmond and Sturgeon era is one of the most astonishing and dramatic periods in Britain’s modern history. This series reveals the inside story of a period which saw two political powerhouses, and a close group of friends and advisors, take a fringe party into the mainstream and come within grasp of achieving their dream of an independent Scotland.

“This is an emotional tale of ambition, power and broken friendships and it reveals the human cost of devoting your entire life to a political cause.”