Sometimes it seems like you need to have about 100 subscriptions to keep up with the latest in television - a costly business in these straitened times.
While it’s true that many of the big television hits are exclusive to channels like Netflix and Disney+, when it comes to films there’s an option that you’ve probably already paid for without thinking about it.
For the price of a TV Licence you get access to a large library of ever-changing films on the BBC iPlayer.
Ranging from some of the best films of recent years to much-loved classics, and from children’s films to action blockbusters, they are all just a few clicks away.
Here are 10 of the best you can watch in September.