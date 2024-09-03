4 . Moon

It's surprising how many people haven't seen Moon - the 2009 directorial debut from Duncan Jones, the son of the Starman himself, David Bowie. Starring Sam Rockwell, it follows a man suffering a personal crisis after spending three years completely alone mining helium on the far side of the Moon. It did little business at the cinema box office but received near-universal critical acclaim and was nominated for a BAFTA for Best British Film. It's a seriously smart sci-fi well worth a couple of hours of your time. | Contributed