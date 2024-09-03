The are plenty of great films on the BBC iPlayer this month.The are plenty of great films on the BBC iPlayer this month.
BBC iPlayer Best Films September 2024: Here are 10 great movies to stream for free this month

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 09:14 BST

There’s no need to shell out for expensive steaming platforms to watch great films at home.

Sometimes it seems like you need to have about 100 subscriptions to keep up with the latest in television - a costly business in these straitened times.

While it’s true that many of the big television hits are exclusive to channels like Netflix and Disney+, when it comes to films there’s an option that you’ve probably already paid for without thinking about it.

For the price of a TV Licence you get access to a large library of ever-changing films on the BBC iPlayer.

Ranging from some of the best films of recent years to much-loved classics, and from children’s films to action blockbusters, they are all just a few clicks away.

Here are 10 of the best you can watch in September.

Park Chan-wook won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival for his 2022 dark romantic mystery Decision to Leave, which also bagged Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. It follows a detective who falls for a woman who may - or may not - have killed her husband. It's a piece of meticulous filmmaking that keeps you guessing.

1. Decision to Leave

There can't be many people who haven't seen Mel Gibson's rousing, if historically questionable, Oscar-winning account of the life and death of William Wallace. It's still wildly entertaining nearly 30 years after it was first released though and is well worth a rewatch - just don't take it too seriously. Freedom!

2. Braveheart

Beanie Feldstein deservedly win a Golden Globe for Best Actress (Comedy or Musical) for her performance in Olivia Wilde's hysterican and clever coming of age comedy. The award could just as easily have gone to co-star Kaitlyn Dever though - both shine as a pair of students who leave all their high school partying until the final day of class. It's one of the outright funniest films of the last decade.

3. Booksmart

It's surprising how many people haven't seen Moon - the 2009 directorial debut from Duncan Jones, the son of the Starman himself, David Bowie. Starring Sam Rockwell, it follows a man suffering a personal crisis after spending three years completely alone mining helium on the far side of the Moon. It did little business at the cinema box office but received near-universal critical acclaim and was nominated for a BAFTA for Best British Film. It's a seriously smart sci-fi well worth a couple of hours of your time.

4. Moon

