A host of new and classic horrors will be hitting the cinema this weekend for Halloween. Cr: Getty Images

Horror Films Coming Out in 2022: 10 of the best horror movies to see at the cinema this Halloween

Here are 10 of the most highly rated horror movies screening in theatres across Scotland this Halloween – including Smile, Prey For The Devil and The Thing.

By Graham Falk
12 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 3:54pm
Halloween is just a week away and theatres across the country are gearing up for spooky season with a host of scary movies that will delight audiences.

If you’re not the type to go trick or treating or visit a scare walk, then the lure of watching a horror at your local cinema is often a great way to celebrate the season of the witch.

Despite their popularity, horror movies can often be polarising – just look at the new Halloween Ends reviews.

So with such a strong selection of horrors screening in cinemas across Scotland in October, we decided to take a look at film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which horrors you should go see this weekend.

1. Ghostbusters (1984) - 97%

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters, of course! The Bill Murray classic will be screening at Everyman Cinema in both Glasgow and Edinburgh on October 30.

Photo: Rich Polk

2. The Shining (1980) - 93%

A stone cold classic horror from Stanley Kubrick will be heading to the Glasgow Film Theatre in time for Halloween. Screening October 31 at 8.20pm.

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO

3. Barbarian (2022) - 92%

Bill Skarsgård stars in the highly anticipated Barbarian which will be screened across Scottish cinemas from October 28. The film follows a young woman as she discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger.

Photo: Rich Polk

4. The Thing (1982) - 92%

Largely believed to be one the best science fiction horror ever made, John Carpenter's much lauded debut gets a 4K restoration this October and screens across a number of Scottish cinemas on Halloween weekend.

Photo: Universal Pictures

