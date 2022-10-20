Best Horror Movies On Netflix 2022: 18 of the best new releases horror films on Netflix UK - ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Horror fans assemble – Halloween is creeping around the corner. To celebrate, take a look at this list of the 18 most highly rated horror movies on Netflix UK.
Some of us may go trick or treating with the younger members of our family, however, there’s plenty of us who also take Halloween VERY seriously and line-up a full set of scary movies to welcome in the season.
Here are 10 of the best horror movies on Netflix that don't rely on jump scares
With streaming services becoming more and more prevalent, the selection of horror movies viewers now have available at the touch of a button are bigger and better than ever before. However, choosing the right films can be a task in itself.
Best new films on Netflix: 10 of highest rated new release movies on Netflix 2022, as per Rotten Tomatoes reviews Netflix Scariest Horror Movies 2022: The 10 scariest films on Netflix UK - from Deliver Us From Evil to Friday the 13th
So, without further ado, take a look at the 18 highest rank horror movies currently streaming on Netflix UK, as rated by highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.