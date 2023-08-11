All Sections
Horror Sequels: Four classic horror films with sequels better than the original including Dawn of the Dead

Sequels have a bad reputation but there are a few that break the mould and challenge first installments to become ever better films. Here are four horror franchises that have arguably better sequels than they do originals.
By Graham Falk
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

In no way, shape, size or form are we underestimating Wes Craven’s 1984 original but Dream Warriors is quite simply the best horror sequel ever made. The film marked the return of Craven to the directors seat and has some of the best and most terrifying special effects seen in the franchise. With memorable characters and imaginative death scenes, the third movie in the Elm Street franchise is highly rated for a reason.

The Purge: Anarchy

Which film is the best in the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise? (Photo by Angela Papuga/Getty Images)Which film is the best in the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise? (Photo by Angela Papuga/Getty Images)
Which film is the best in the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise? (Photo by Angela Papuga/Getty Images)

While the original idea of The Purge felt unique, it was hindered by the fact they kept all of the action within the four walls of one family’s house. ‘Anarchy’ had a fascinating good versus evil, revenge-filled storyline and gave viewers a look at what a real-life Purge night might actually look like, instead of keeping it within the confines of four walls.

Evil Dead II

Groovy! Ash and the Evil Dead is horror poetry and the second film in the franchise is its crowning glory. Hilarious, gory and unique in its brilliance, Evil Dead II offered killer one liners and slapstick humour few had seen in horror before and it rightly stands up as still one of the most-loved films in the genre almost 40 years after its release.

Dawn Of The Dead

While ‘they’re coming to get you Barbara’ and Night Of The Living Dead introduced us to George A. Romero’s world of the modern-day zombie as we know them, Dawn Of The Dead was just a level above what had came before. The late, great Romero’s most popular zombie film was one of a kind and is still screened in cinemas across the globe at Halloween, such is its popularity.