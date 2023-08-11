A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
In no way, shape, size or form are we underestimating Wes Craven’s 1984 original but Dream Warriors is quite simply the best horror sequel ever made. The film marked the return of Craven to the directors seat and has some of the best and most terrifying special effects seen in the franchise. With memorable characters and imaginative death scenes, the third movie in the Elm Street franchise is highly rated for a reason.
The Purge: Anarchy
While the original idea of The Purge felt unique, it was hindered by the fact they kept all of the action within the four walls of one family’s house. ‘Anarchy’ had a fascinating good versus evil, revenge-filled storyline and gave viewers a look at what a real-life Purge night might actually look like, instead of keeping it within the confines of four walls.
Evil Dead II
Groovy! Ash and the Evil Dead is horror poetry and the second film in the franchise is its crowning glory. Hilarious, gory and unique in its brilliance, Evil Dead II offered killer one liners and slapstick humour few had seen in horror before and it rightly stands up as still one of the most-loved films in the genre almost 40 years after its release.
Dawn Of The Dead
While ‘they’re coming to get you Barbara’ and Night Of The Living Dead introduced us to George A. Romero’s world of the modern-day zombie as we know them, Dawn Of The Dead was just a level above what had came before. The late, great Romero’s most popular zombie film was one of a kind and is still screened in cinemas across the globe at Halloween, such is its popularity.