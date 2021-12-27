Streaming service Netflix produced some fabulous new shows throughout the last 12 months, and as we enter the new year the list of new Netflix Originals coming to the platform will guarantee subscribers have plenty more good TV to get tucked into as we begin 2022.
The streaming giant has carved out a host of critically acclaimed hits for a generation of viewers since its inception in 2010, with a ton of shows – known as Netflix Originals – booming in popularity.
And with so much choice coming in the first month of the new year, how do you know where to start? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Take a look at our list of the most highly anticipated originals streaming on Netflix this coming January.