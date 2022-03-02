Choosing what to watch on Netflix movie can be tough – especially with such a strong catalogue of films.
It has been another monumental year for streaming giant Netflix though, and they may even end up with an Oscar from Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.
With millions of subscribers, streaming giant Netflix become the undisputed media hub of the film and TV world.
And though cinema’s have now reopened, Netflix has still continued to produce numerous successful films that audiences have fallen in love with.
10 of the best films new to Netflix UK in January Best series on Netflix 2021: Here are 10 of the most viewed shows on Netflix UK Here are 10 of the best new TV shows coming to Netflix UK in January
While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into lockdown at the beginning of the year, which saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.
However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.
But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated Netflix movies from the last 12 months by using ratings from well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.