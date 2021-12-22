You have been warned: there will be widespread discussion of the final episode of Hawkeye Season One below, as well as minor ones for Spider-Man: No Way Home further down.

Episode Five of Hawkeye from last week teased the incoming arrival of Kingpin, a well-known villain both from the comics and former Marvel TV shows.

The season finale delivered, with Vincent D’Onofrio returning to reprise his role as the hulking baddie from Netflix’s Daredevil.

Facing down Kate Bishop in an explosive fight, Kingpin showed incredible strength and the ability to withstand brutal blows from Kate’s various arrows.

Here's more about Kingpin’s climactic appearance and whether he might return to the show or other Marvel productions once more.

Why is Kingpin so strong?

Jeremy Renner reprised his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in this eponymous TV series. Photo: Disney Plus.

Kingpin, also known as Wilson Fisk, doesn’t have any superhuman powers and hasn’t taken any serums like Steve Rogers and others after him.

However, his punches to Kate Bishop and ability to rip doors off cars demonstrates an incredible strength that not many people have.

Primarily, Kingpin’s talents lie in business, heading up a criminal empire.

However, he has been seen to take a lot of damage, both in Hawkeye in the form of an arrow to the chest, a close-quarters explosion, and being hit by a car, and in various fights in Daredevil.

Hailee Steinfeld is a newcomer to the MCU playing Kate Bishop, Agent Barton's new bow-carrying protégé. Photo: Disney Plus.

Still, the enormous villain always seems to get back up again, perhaps due to his hulking size and superior strength.

With the arrow, he may well have been wearing a bulletproof vest under his brightly patterned shirt.

Ultimately, it’s not explained exactly how he survives so much, as he doesn’t have any specific abilities that should enable him to.

That doesn’t stop him from mysteriously disappearing after being knocked down by one of Kate’s arrows.

Is Kingpin dead?

When we see Kingpin again after he disappears from Kate’s fight, he’s facing down Maya.

A former friend of her father’s who then turned on him and him killed, Maya has now realised that Kingpin is her enemy and is out for revenge.

Kingpin realises this when she pulls out a gun, but we don’t see how their confrontation ends.

The camera cuts away and all the audience can see is a shadowy alley, while a few gunshots pop off and you hear a body hit the ground.

Marvel doesn't usually shy away from showing the bodies of people who have died, so it’s definitely possible that Kingpin managed to get the gun off Maya and turn it around on her.

Alternatively, she may well have shot him, but we’ve just seen Kingpin take an arrow to the chest at similarly close range.

As we don’t know how much damage Kingpin can take, it’s hard to say for sure whether he’s dead or not, but the absence of a clear body seems suspicious.

What’s more, Marvel have only just introduced Kingpin to the MCU, so it would be a shame for him to disappear so soon, particularly as his arch nemesis Daredevil has just been introduced via Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What’s in the Hawkeye post credit scene?

Marvel is known for the tantalising post credit scenes that follow its TV shows and films, but they took a more lighthearted and festive spin on the one for Hawkeye.