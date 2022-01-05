2021 was a big year for Marvel television, with four limited series launching on Disney Plus: WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and finally Hawkeye.

The releases took us right the way through the year, from January until December and a festive finale for Hawkeye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popularity of the shows mean that many are looking for continuations of the storylines from these series.

WandaVision is a self-contained story, with no plans for further exploration, although Wanda will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will surely continue in Captain America 4, when Sam Wilson will take up the shield in earnest.

Loki has been confirmed for a second season, to continue to cliffhanger ending faced by Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

Here’s all we know about a second season of Hawkeye and what to expect from it.

Hailee Steinfeld made her MCU debut as Kate Bishop (aka Hawkeye), Agent Barton's new bow-carrying protégé. Photo: Disney Plus.

Will there be a Hawkeye Season 2?

Hawkeye was released as a limited series, which means the original plan is for just one season of the show.

However, Loki also began as a limited series, but has now been confirmed to have a second season.

Jeremy Renner returned to reprise his role as Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in this eponymous TV series. Photo: Disney Plus.

That means a second season of Hawkeye might not be off the cards just yet, although there is no confirmation of it just yet.

Production for the first season lasted roughly a year, with filming taking place in December 2020 and the series premiering in December 2021.

That means, even a second season is green lit immediately, it will take well over a year for us to actually see a second season.

Hawkeye watch explained

Even if there is no second season of Hawkeye as we know it, there is certainly groundwork for further TV shows and films to be made.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop was credited as Hawkeye instead of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton on the show's listing, highlighting that she is likely to take over his role, perhaps as part of the Young Avengers, a popular comicbook storyline.

On top of that, Kingpin’s supposed death was left deliberately ambiguous, which could spark further shows, crossovers with Daredevil, or even Spider-Man.

Finally, one of the mysteries of the series was solved in the season finale: the owner of the watch found in the Avengers’ Compound.

Barton had worked hard to recover the watch on behalf of a “former colleague”, who was then revealed to be his now-wife, Laura Barton.

The back of the watch revealed that Laura had been a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, as shown by the logo on the back.

Eagle-eyed viewers will also have spotted that the watch has ‘19’ written on it, suggesting that Laura was not just any agent but Agent 19, also known as Mockingbird.

In the comics, Mockingbird was a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who often worked with Hawkeye, eventually developing a romantic relationship with him.

However, the original Mockingbird’s real name was Barbara ‘Bobbi’ Morse, not Laura Barton, so it’s hard to say whether this connection was always the plan or a way of ret-conning Laura Barton into a more influential role.