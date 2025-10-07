What week is it on Bake Off? Here's when it's on tonight as bakers tart it up for week 6 theme
We are officially past the halfway point of Great British Bake Off series 16, as we head into week six.
There are only seven contestants remaining following the departure of fan favourite Nadia after she struggled to impress judges during Chocolate Week, while Aaron, much to his surprise, was named star baker.
But with a new week of Bake Off now here, who will keep it together and who will come undone?
What week is Bake Off tonight?
The theme of the Great British Bake Off week five is pastry. Pastry Week is typically quite a challenging time in the tent, as bakers fret about lamination and texture.
For this week’s signature challenge, the contestants will put their own spin on savoury plaits. Then into the technical, they must create a traditional gala pie.
As for the showstopper, there is set to be some incredible creations from the contestants as the judges ask for their to push their skills to the limit with an intricately sculpted tart (cue jokes).
What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?
The Great British Bake Off will be on Channel 4 from 8pm tonight, when it will also stream live on the Channel 4 app.
If you prefer watching the BSL signed and subtitled version of Bake Off, this will be simultaneously broadcast at 8pm over on 4Seven as well as on the Channel 4 streaming app and website.
Comments
