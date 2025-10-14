What week is it on Bake Off? Here's when it's on tonight as bakers try to avoid cracking under week 7 theme
Week seven of the Great British Bake Off is somehow here already, bringing with it a brand new theme for the show.
Just six of the series 16 bakers remain after a tense Pastry Week which saw Scottish baker Jasmine, once again, named star baker. However, Nataliia sadly crumbled under pressure and left the tent after being unable to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
But with another week now upon us, introducing a Bake Off first theme, who will be able to avoid cracking and rise to the occasion?
What week is Bake Off tonight?
As we roll into week seven of the Great British Bake Off, the bakers must avoid cracking under the pressure of week seven theme: meringue.
New for 2025’s Bake Off, Meringue Week will see those remaining in the tent crafting their own mini meringue tarts in the signature challenge. As for the technical, it will be sink or swim as they are tasked with making delicate soufflés.
Finally, for this week’s showstopper bakers must avoid a melt down as they make a meringue ice cream cake.
What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?
Just as it has been for the past few weeks, the Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 at 8pm tonight.
Those who prefer watching Bake Off with BSL signing and subtitles will be able to watch simultaneously from 8pm over on 4Seven, with both versions of the show streaming live on the Channel 4 app and website.
