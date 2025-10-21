What week is it on Bake Off? When it's on tonight as bakers try to avoid wobbles with week 8 theme
The beginning of the end is near, with this week marking the quarterfinal of the Great British Bake Off series 16.
We are down to just five bakers after a tense Meringue Week which sent Lesley home and saw Toby named Star Baker for the first time.
As the final episodes of Bake Off now rapidly approach, what treats will be served up by bakers this week?
What week is Bake Off tonight?
For week eight’s Great British Bake Off theme, the bakers will have to try and avoid any serious wobbles during Dessert Week.
Tonight the remaining bakers must make their own Basque-style cheesecakes in the signature, as well as a gluten-free sponge for the technical challenge.
Then for the quarterfinal showstopper, bakers must serve up the judges a free-standing trifle.
What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?
Once again, you can watch the Great British Bake Off live on Channel 4 at 8pm.
If you prefer BSL signed and subtitled Bake Off, it will be airing simultaneously over on 4Seven. Both versions of the show will also be streaming live on the Channel 4 app and website.
