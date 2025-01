The BAFTA Awards will be handed out in February. | Getty Images for BAFTA

It’s the biggest night of the year for the British film industry.

The Golden Globes will be taking place on Sunday, January 5, marking the start of the film awards season that will culminate in the Oscars.

Between those the BAFTA Film Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Sunday, February 16.

We’ll need to wait until Wednesday, January 15, for the shortlists to be announced, but BAFTA today released the longlists of films that will be considered by their voting members between now and then.

The 25 categories contain a total of 80 films for you to try and catch up on before the big day.

Here’s a full list.

Best Film

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

The Substance

Wicked

Outstanding British Film

Back to Black

Bird

Blitz

Civil War

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Paddington in Peru

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

We Live in Time

Wicked Little Letters

Outstanding Debut

Bring Them Down

Grand Theft Hamlet

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

On Falling

Santosh

Sister Midnight

The Taste of Mango

The Teacher

Children’s & Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Piece By Piece

Spellbound

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Black Dog (Gou zhen)

The Count of Monte Cristo

Emilia Pérez

Flow

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

La Chimera

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Documentary

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

Elton John: Never Too Late

I Am: Celine Dion

Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

No Other Land

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Animated Film

Despicable Me 4

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Director

All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

Lee, Ellen Kuras

The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Original Screenplay

All We Imagine as Light

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

Challengers

Civil War

Heretic

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Lee

Nickel Boys

Nightbitch

The Outrun

Sing Sing

Wicked

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Kate Winslet, Lee

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Marisa Abela, Back To Black

Mikey Madison, Anora

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Dev Patel, Monkey Man

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Jude Law, Firebrand

Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Supporting Actress

Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Emily Watson, Small Things Like These

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Michele Austin, Hard Truths

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Harris Dickinson, Babygirl

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Yura Borisov, Anora

Casting

Anora

The Apprentice

Back To Black

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Wicked

Cinematography

Anora

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

Costume Design

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Editing category

Anora

Challengers

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Kneecap

The Substance

Make Up & Hair

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Joker: Folie À Deux

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Original Score

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Outrun

The Substance

The Wild Robot

Production Design

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Special Visual Effect

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Sound

Blitz

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

British Short Animation

Adiós

Mee and Burd

Mog’s Christmas

Plunge

Three Hares

Wander to Wonder

British Short Film

The Ban

Clodagh

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Homework

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Sister Wives

Stomach Bug

Woodlice