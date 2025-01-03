BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Longlists: Here are all the films and people in the running for a BAFTA trophy
The Golden Globes will be taking place on Sunday, January 5, marking the start of the film awards season that will culminate in the Oscars.
Between those the BAFTA Film Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Sunday, February 16.
We’ll need to wait until Wednesday, January 15, for the shortlists to be announced, but BAFTA today released the longlists of films that will be considered by their voting members between now and then.
The 25 categories contain a total of 80 films for you to try and catch up on before the big day.
Here’s a full list.
Best Film
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- The Substance
- Wicked
Outstanding British Film
- Back to Black
- Bird
- Blitz
- Civil War
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Paddington in Peru
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- We Live in Time
- Wicked Little Letters
Outstanding Debut
- Bring Them Down
- Grand Theft Hamlet
- Hoard
- Kneecap
- Monkey Man
- On Falling
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
- The Taste of Mango
- The Teacher
Children’s & Family Film
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Piece By Piece
- Spellbound
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
- Young Woman and the Sea
Film Not in the English Language
- All We Imagine as Light
- Black Dog (Gou zhen)
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
- Kneecap
- La Chimera
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Documentary
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- Elton John: Never Too Late
- I Am: Celine Dion
- Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
- No Other Land
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
Animated Film
- Despicable Me 4
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Director
- All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
- Conclave, Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
- Lee, Ellen Kuras
- The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Original Screenplay
- All We Imagine as Light
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Civil War
- Heretic
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Lee
- Nickel Boys
- Nightbitch
- The Outrun
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
Leading Actress
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Kate Winslet, Lee
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Marisa Abela, Back To Black
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Dev Patel, Monkey Man
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Jude Law, Firebrand
- Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Supporting Actress
- Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Michele Austin, Hard Truths
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Supporting Actor
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
- Stanley Tucci, Conclave
- Yura Borisov, Anora
Casting
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- Back To Black
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- Wicked
Cinematography
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
Costume Design
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Editing category
- Anora
- Challengers
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Kneecap
- The Substance
Make Up & Hair
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Joker: Folie À Deux
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Original Score
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Outrun
- The Substance
- The Wild Robot
Production Design
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Special Visual Effect
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Sound
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
British Short Animation
- Adiós
- Mee and Burd
- Mog’s Christmas
- Plunge
- Three Hares
- Wander to Wonder
British Short Film
- The Ban
- Clodagh
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Homework
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Sister Wives
- Stomach Bug
- Woodlice
The next round of voting, to determine the nominations, takes place between Friday 3 and Friday 10 January 2025.
