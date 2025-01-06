Demi Moore was among the big winners at the 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes turned into a bad night for British actors and film-makers, who walked away with only a handful of gongs across film and TV categories.

But it wasn’t all bad news, and especially not for Scotland - with hit Netflix documentary Baby Reindeer claiming two awards on the night.

Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer co-star Jessica Gunning also won an award - for TV Best supporting actress - but Gadd missed out to Colin Farrell in his acting category. | Getty Images

Last year saw British film-maker Sir Christopher Nolan triumph with Oppenheimer, and win best director for the first time, for his drama about the work of the father of the atomic bomb, which took home a total of five Golden Globes.

But this year turned into a list of British actors beaten to the top honours.

Ralph Fiennes was edged out in the best actor – drama category by American actor Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, which focused on a Hungarian architect attempting to build a life in the US after the Second World War.

Similarly, British actresses Kate Winslet, Cynthia Erivo and Tilda Swinton, English actors Daniel Craig, Hugh Grant, Gary Oldman, Eddie Redmayne and Scottish stars Ewan McGregor and Jack Lowden did not succeed in getting past their nominations.

However, Demi Moore gave an impassioned speech as she won her first acting award at the Golden Globes. Moore, 62, said she was “at kind of a low point” before landing her role in The Substance during her acceptance speech as she scooped the best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy gong.

Here are the list of winners in full from this year’s Golden Globes.

Best film - drama

The Brutalist

Brady Corbet, winner of the award for best director - motion picture for "The Brutalist", left, Adrien Brody, winner of the award for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture - drama for "The Brutalist", pose in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Best film - musical or comedy

Emilia Pérez

Best non-English language film

Emilia Pérez

Best animated film

Flow

Cinematic and box office achievement

Wicked

Michelle Yeoh, from left, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo pose in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Best actress - drama

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Best actor - drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best actress - musical or comedy

Demi Moore, The Substance

Demi Moore poses in the press room with the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for The Substance during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Best actor - musical or comedy

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best supporting actress

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best supporting actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best director

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best screenplay

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best original song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Best original film score

Challengers

Best TV series - drama

Shōgun

Best TV series - comedy or musical

Hacks

Best limited TV series

Baby Reindeer

Best TV actress - drama

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best TV actor – drama

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun