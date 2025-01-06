Who won at the 2025 Golden Globes? List of winners in full including Demi Moore, Wicked and Baby Reindeer
The 2025 Golden Globes turned into a bad night for British actors and film-makers, who walked away with only a handful of gongs across film and TV categories.
But it wasn’t all bad news, and especially not for Scotland - with hit Netflix documentary Baby Reindeer claiming two awards on the night.
Last year saw British film-maker Sir Christopher Nolan triumph with Oppenheimer, and win best director for the first time, for his drama about the work of the father of the atomic bomb, which took home a total of five Golden Globes.
But this year turned into a list of British actors beaten to the top honours.
Ralph Fiennes was edged out in the best actor – drama category by American actor Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, which focused on a Hungarian architect attempting to build a life in the US after the Second World War.
Similarly, British actresses Kate Winslet, Cynthia Erivo and Tilda Swinton, English actors Daniel Craig, Hugh Grant, Gary Oldman, Eddie Redmayne and Scottish stars Ewan McGregor and Jack Lowden did not succeed in getting past their nominations.
However, Demi Moore gave an impassioned speech as she won her first acting award at the Golden Globes. Moore, 62, said she was “at kind of a low point” before landing her role in The Substance during her acceptance speech as she scooped the best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy gong.
Here are the list of winners in full from this year’s Golden Globes.
Best film - drama
The Brutalist
Best film - musical or comedy
Emilia Pérez
Best non-English language film
Emilia Pérez
Best animated film
Flow
Cinematic and box office achievement
Wicked
Best actress - drama
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Best actor - drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best actress - musical or comedy
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best actor - musical or comedy
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best supporting actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best supporting actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best director
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Best screenplay
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best original song
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Best original film score
Challengers
Best TV series - drama
Shōgun
Best TV series - comedy or musical
Hacks
Best limited TV series
Baby Reindeer
Best TV actress - drama
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best TV actor – drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Ali Wong, Single Lady
