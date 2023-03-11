All Sections
Who has already cemented themselves into Oscars history? (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

Who has won the most Oscars? Here is a full list of the biggest Oscar winners of all time

The Academy Awards will return this weekend to celebrate a triumphant year for film.

By Graham Falk
21 minutes ago

The cinema industry is gearing up for a triumphant return to the red carpet, as the 95th Academy Awards takes place this weekend.

Hot on the heels of the Baftas and the SAG Awards, anticipation is heating up in Hollywood as fans ponder if we are in for some shocks at this years Oscars too, akin to Parasite’s monumental Best Picture award back in 2019.

The Banshees Of Inhisherin, Steven Spielberg, Cate Blanchett and many others are battling it out for the ultimate prize this Sunday night, while Everything Everywhere All at Once is a big favourite to win big at the Oscars 2023.

The Oscars is set to hand out plenty awards over the course of the evening this coming weekend, however, which actors, directors and writers have won the most Academy Awards of all time?

1. Walt Disney - Most Academy Awards in history

Photo: General Photographic Agency

2. Most Oscar nominations - Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep holds the record for most Oscar nominations with 21 in total and three wins.

Photo: Kevin Winter

3. John Ford - Best Director

American film director John Ford holds the record for Best Director awards with four gongs and is best known today for his westerns - though non of them actually won him an Academy Award, with the legendary director picking up awards for films such as The Informer.

Photo: Keystone

4. Daniel Day-Lewis - Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis currently holds the record for most Oscars in the category of Best Actor, with three wins, most notably for There Will Be Blood.

Photo: Frazer Harrison

