The cinema industry is gearing up for a triumphant return to the red carpet, as the 95th Academy Awards takes place this weekend.

Hot on the heels of the Baftas and the SAG Awards, anticipation is heating up in Hollywood as fans ponder if we are in for some shocks at this years Oscars too, akin to Parasite’s monumental Best Picture award back in 2019.

The Banshees Of Inhisherin, Steven Spielberg, Cate Blanchett and many others are battling it out for the ultimate prize this Sunday night, while Everything Everywhere All at Once is a big favourite to win big at the Oscars 2023.

The Oscars is set to hand out plenty awards over the course of the evening this coming weekend, however, which actors, directors and writers have won the most Academy Awards of all time?

1 . Walt Disney - Most Academy Awards in history American animator and producer Walt Disney with one of his creations Mickey Mouse. (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

2 . Most Oscar nominations - Meryl Streep Meryl Streep holds the record for most Oscar nominations with 21 in total and three wins.

3 . John Ford - Best Director American film director John Ford holds the record for Best Director awards with four gongs and is best known today for his westerns - though non of them actually won him an Academy Award, with the legendary director picking up awards for films such as The Informer.

4 . Daniel Day-Lewis - Best Actor Daniel Day-Lewis currently holds the record for most Oscars in the category of Best Actor, with three wins, most notably for There Will Be Blood.