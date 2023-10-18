If you’re looking for a watch worth sinking your teeth into, here are five TV shows about vampires.

Addictive and entertaining, there’s just something about vampires that makes for compelling television.

True Blood

In a world where the existence of vampires has been revealed to the public, telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse finds herself caught up in the world of the supernatural. With steamy romance and plenty of bloody thrills, this fantasy series is full of fun and stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer alongside Alexander Skarsgård in what was, arguably, his breakout role.

Claudia, Louis de Point du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt the main characters in Interview with the Vampire. Image: AMC

The Vampire Diaries

Released following the first Twilight film, The Vampire Diaries swooped in to become TV’s answer to the cinematic success. Based on the novels of the same name, the show stars Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert, a recently orphaned teenager. She falls in love with vampire Stefan Salvatore, before becoming mixed up in supernatural drama involving his brother Damon, another vampire. Once the most watched TV show on American network CW, the show sparked two spin off series: The Originals and Legacies.

Interview with the Vampire

Based on Anne Rice’s novel of the same name, Interview with the Vampire follows in the shadows of the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst. While the cast of the television series do have big boots to fill, they handle it with grace. The series focuses on Louis de Pointe du Lac as he tells his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy, discussing his tumultuous relationship with his vampire husband Lestat De Lioncourt and their family unit with Claudia.

What We Do in the Shadows

Bursting onto the scene with a totally different tone, What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary series which follows vampire roommates Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja alongside energy vampire Colin Robinson and Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo. Having won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 and 2022 the show is well worth watching.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer