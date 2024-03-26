Ewan McGregor is one of Scotland's biggest acting stars.

Shooting to fame in Trainspotting, Perthshire-born Ewan McGregor has a string of blockbuster films to his name, from Mouline Rouge to Star Wars.

But he got his first big break on TV, and has continued to switch between the big and small screens throughout his career.

His latest televison series - book adaptation A Gentleman in Moscow - is out now. Here are five others that are worth a watch.

Lipstick On Your Collar (Channel 4 On Demand)

Dennis Potter's cast the then-unknown McGregor in the lead role his quirky 1993 drama. He plays a young man completing his national service translating Russian documents at a 1950s British Military Intelligence Office. The twist is that when he becomes bored he daydreams about himself and his colleages breaking into contemporary pop songs. His natural charisma is palpable from the fist scene.

ER (Channel 4 On Demand)

American medical drama ER did a great line in one-off episodes featuring big name guests. In season three episode The Long Way Around McGregor plays one of two robbers who end up shooting a convenience store owner, before taking hostages. Those trapped in the shop include nurse namanger Carole Hathaway who treats the elderly victim.

Fargo (Prime Video)

McGregor won a Golden Globe for his performance in the third season of anthology series Fargo. He plays Ray who, alongside wife Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), unsuccessfully attempts to rob his older brother before becoming involved in a double murder case. Carrie Coon plays the policewoman trying to get to the bottom of the case.

Halston (Netflix)

There are many issues with Netflix' shallow-if-stylish biopic of the titular mononymous 1970s American fashion designer, but Ewan McGregor isn't one of them. He deservedly won an Emmy for his portrayal of Halston, who built a worldwide fashion empire from nothing while leading a decadent life that saw him become best friends with the likes of Liza Minelli and Andy Warhol.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)