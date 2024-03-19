Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor has said people from Scotland still tell him “to remember where I come from”. The Star Wars actor, 52, who was born in Perthshire, said he is Scottish “wherever I am in the world”.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I left Scotland at 17 to go to drama school in London. I haven’t lived in Britain since 2008, I’ve been living in the States.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was hard to leave Scotland,” he added. “There’s a sense you’re turning your back.

Ewan McGregor. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

“People in Scotland to this day tell me to remember where I come from. I know where I come from! I don’t need anybody to remind me.

“It’s this feeling of you’re not Scottish enough. I’m Scottish wherever I am in the world. I’m always Scottish.”

McGregor is starring in the coming Paramount+ TV series A Gentleman In Moscow alongside his second wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

He spoke about the importance of using an intimacy co-ordinator on set.

The front cover of Radio Times, which features Ewan McGregor. Picture: Radio Times/PA Wire

The actor plays Alexander Rostov in the historical fiction drama about a Russian aristocrat who is spared from death and put under house arrest while the Bolshevik Revolution plays out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winstead, 39, who is known for playing Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, portrays Anna Urbanova – who seduces Alexander.

McGregor said: “We did have an intimacy co-ordinator. It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew, and it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer.

“It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle.”

The Scottish actor also appeared alongside American actress Winstead in the TV series Fargo.

McGregor and Winstead welcomed a child together in 2021 and got married in 2022.

The Scottish actor was just 25 when he starred in Danny Boyle’s 1996 film Trainspotting about a group of friends living in poverty and struggling with addiction in Edinburgh.