It's the first show of the year for The Scotsman's film vodcast - and we're talking awards season.

The recent Golden Globes awards ceremony marked the start of awards season, with the Oscars nominations just around the corner.

We're chatting about whether they got it right, and if big winners like Oppenheimer will go on to convert Golden Globes into Academy Awards.

There's also a whistlestop tour around several upcoming releases, including Poor Things (more of which next week), The Boys in the Boat and The Beekeeper - as well as a few recommendations for other films that are still in cinemas, including The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One and Ferrari.

And we'll hopefully find out who won Best Supporting Asterix...

