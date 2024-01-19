As the 96th Academy Awards draw closer, we look at which five films we think deserve a nomination for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars.

Saltburn

Arguably the most divisive film of the year, Irishman Barry Keoghan stars as Oliver, a young student at Oxford who becomes fixated with a handsome, aristocratic student at his university that later invites him to spend the summer at his eccentric family's estate. The grave scene has taken most of the headlines but it can't be understated how utterly hilarious Rosamund Pike is throughout. Surprisingly high odds of 50/1 mean it may miss out of an Oscar nomination but it would be a travesty if so.

Poor Things

A late but great entry to the Oscars contender field, I can almost forgive it for completely ignoring Glasgow where the book was actually written. Emma Stone's eye-catching performance is incredible. Alongside The Holdovers, Poor Things is likely to be the only film that can challenge Oppenheimer for the big award but if it did triumph, they'd be few complaints such is the strength of its otherworldly wonder.

Oppenheimer

Obvious but unable to ignore. Oppenheimer was my film of the year and Christopher Nolan's best since his Dark Knight trilogy. The director was on top form during this epic biopic and it was topped off with a career high performance from Cillian Murphy that should see him scoop the Best Actor award. A truly sublime piece of cinema.

Wonka

Despite being one of the biggest Box Office hits of the year, Wonka hasn't really been given the love I think it deserves. Sure, its a bit playful and maybe nullifies the dark heart that is part of Willy Wonka's previous characters but who wants a remake of a film that offers nothing new? Timothee Chalamet was great as the mad chocolatier and while I would't herald it as an Oscar winner, it deserves a little love with a nomination.

Barbie