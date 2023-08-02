All Sections
Top 13 Ewan McGregor films according to IMDb starting with his role as Obi-Wan

From the wise Jedi Master in Star Wars to the downtrodden Edinburgh-based addict in Trainspotting, here are some of Ewan McGregor’s greatest movies.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:31 BST

Ewan McGregor has excelled in starring roles in a variety of films, TV shows, musicals and more over his exciting career. Born on March 31, 1971, recently McGregor celebrated his 52nd birthday.

The Scottish actor, born in Perth, kicked off his career in British cinema during the mid-90s but quickly rose to worldwide fame when he bagged the role of Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel film (1999). So, what better day to reflect on this legacy as we celebrate May the 4th.

Here are 13 of his most critically acclaimed films according to IMDb reviews.

Three years into the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker find themselves at odds with each other after the Jedi Council grows suspicious of Chancellor Palpatine with whom Anakin has developed a bond. As he grows increasingly bitter towards the Jedi Council, Anakin joins the Dark Side much to the horror of Obi-Wan.

1. Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Three years into the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker find themselves at odds with each other after the Jedi Council grows suspicious of Chancellor Palpatine with whom Anakin has developed a bond. As he grows increasingly bitter towards the Jedi Council, Anakin joins the Dark Side much to the horror of Obi-Wan.

Based on Irvine Welsh's novel, Trainspotting stars Renton (Ewan McGregor) and his group of not so well-to-do friends. As a heroin addict who is always chasing his next hit, the movie can be disturbing to watch but very compelling all the same as it was seen as the young Scottish actor's breakout role.

2. Trainspotting (1996)

Based on Irvine Welsh's novel, Trainspotting stars Renton (Ewan McGregor) and his group of not so well-to-do friends. As a heroin addict who is always chasing his next hit, the movie can be disturbing to watch but very compelling all the same as it was seen as the young Scottish actor's breakout role.

This war drama captures the true events of the US Army Rangers who were shipped off to Mogadishu to overthrow a warlord in Somali. The movie centres around the one-day mission that ended with multiple deaths across both sides as well as two downed helicopters.

3. Black Hawk Down (2001)

This war drama captures the true events of the US Army Rangers who were shipped off to Mogadishu to overthrow a warlord in Somali. The movie centres around the one-day mission that ended with multiple deaths across both sides as well as two downed helicopters.

In 2004 the Indian Ocean tsunami resulted in the deaths of over 225,000 people making it one of modern history's worst disasters. This film captures the true story of one family who survived the incident after being hit by the storm totally unexpected while swimming in the pool.

4. The Impossible (2012)

In 2004 the Indian Ocean tsunami resulted in the deaths of over 225,000 people making it one of modern history's worst disasters. This film captures the true story of one family who survived the incident after being hit by the storm totally unexpected while swimming in the pool.

