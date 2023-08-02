Top 13 Ewan McGregor films according to IMDb starting with his role as Obi-Wan

2 . Trainspotting (1996)

Based on Irvine Welsh's novel, Trainspotting stars Renton (Ewan McGregor) and his group of not so well-to-do friends. As a heroin addict who is always chasing his next hit, the movie can be disturbing to watch but very compelling all the same as it was seen as the young Scottish actor's breakout role. Photo: John Irving on Flickr