It’s official: after a series of less-than-well-received entries in the Marvel film series, the 36th instalment of superhero adventures, Thunderbolts* (or should that be New Avengers?), is a critical and commercial hit.
Much of the credit for that is going to Florence Pugh who plays Natasha Romanov, the adoptive sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow who just happens to be a highly-trained assassin.
It’s the latest chapter in a dizzying rise to the top of the acting world for the English actress who only made her screen debut just over a decade ago in 2014’sThe Falling .
Since then she’s been nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and two Baftas, as well as winning several gongs including a British Independent Film Award and the Trophée Chopard Award at the Cannes Film Festival.
Her upcoming projects include the new Avengers film, as well as a television adaptation of East of Eden.
Thusfar she’s starred in 18 feature films - here they all are, ranked from best to worst.
1. Little Woman
Florence Pugh was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Amy, the youngest of the March sisters, in Greta Gerwig's much-loved 'Little Women'. It's the seventh time that Louisa May Alcott's novel has been adapted for the big screen, with Gerwig giving it a clever feminist spin. It scores a near-perfect 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. | Contributed
2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
It took 11 years for 2011's Shrek spinoff 'Puss in Boots' to get a sequel, but when it came it was well worth the wait according to the critics - with 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' scoring 95 per cent positive reviews. Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek return as Puss and Kitty Softpaws, while Florence Pugh voices crime family boss Goldilocks. | Contributed
3. Oppenheimer
The winner of seven Oscars - including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor - Oppenheimer has a Tomatometer rating of 93 per cent. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and Communist Partymember who falls in love with Oppenheimer. | Contributed
4. Fighting With My Family
Florence Pugh's big international breakthrough came with 2019's 'Fighting With My Family'. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, it's based on a true story about a brother and sister who head to America to become professional wrestlers. A then little-known Jack Lowden plays Pugh's brother, while big names including Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also star. It has a 'Certified Fresh' Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93 per cent. | Contributed