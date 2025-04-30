When is Thunderbolts* Out? New Marvel film release date, cast, plot, asterisk - is there a post-credit stinger?
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking forward to catch the 36th film in the series later this week - Thunderbolts*.
It’s the sixth film of the fifth phase of the MCU saga and follows a series of entries that have underwhelmed both critics and audiences, most recently this year’s Captain America: Brave New World. Only 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine has broken the series of disappointments for the studio.
But Thunderbolts* has been fairly well received thusfar, with particular praise reserved for Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova - the character last seen in 2021’s Black Widow.
When is Thunderbolts* released?
You can catch the film in cinemas from Thursday, May 1. Pretty much every multiplex in the country will have countless screenings of it throughout the day.
Why is there an asterisk in the title of Thunderbolts*?
The asterisk on the poster refers to a disclaimer that ‘The Avengers are not available’, alerting the audience that the Thunderbolts are stepping into the world-saving void left by the absence of the superhero A team.
What’s the cast of Thunderbolts*?
Here’s who plays all the named parts in the superhero movie:
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier
Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster
Lewis Pullman as Bob / Sentry / Void
Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel
David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian
Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
Wendell Pierce as Congressman Gary
Alexa Swinton as Anya
Eric Lange as Houston
Chiara Stella as Young Valentina
Stefano Carannante as Valentina's Father
Gianfranco Terrin as Nico
What’s the plot of Thunderbolts*?
Thunderbolts* follows an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?
Is there a post-credits stinger in Thunderbolts*?
As any Marvel fan knows, you don’t leave the cinema until all the credits roll.
That’s certainly the case with Thunderbolts*, with an amusing mid-credit scene, followed by a more interesting post-credit scene. No spoliers, but you won’t want to miss it.
What’s the next MCU film set to be released?
The next Marvel film t be released, and the last of 2025, will be The Fantastic Four: First Steps - it will be out on July 25.
When can I watch Thunderbolts* at home?
If you don’t want to go to the cinema to see Thunderbolts* then you’re likely to face a fairly long wait for it to arrive on streaming. All the Marvel films end up on Disney+ but it usually takes at least three months, and sometime as long as eight. Don’t expect it to be available until August at the earliest.
