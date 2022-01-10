Euphoria season 2: How and where to watch Euphoria season 2 in the UK - plus season 2 cast and what to expect (Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Fans of the youthful hit HBO drama TV series Euphoria are delighted to see the return of the show for season 2 at long last.

Delayed as many shows were during the coronavirus pandemic, HBO’s Euphoria is now out in the US and already making the same waves it did upon its initial release in 2019 – with Zendaya’s perfomance of witty, struggling teen addict Rue Bennett established her as the youngest ever winner of a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Here’s how and where to watch Euphoria season 2 in the UK as it makes its US return to HBO streaming service, HBO Max, and what to expect of the second hit series of the show.

When does Euphoria season 2 come out?

Euphoria season 2 premiered on HBO on Sunday, January 9 at 9pm Eastern Time in the US.

The arrival of the show on HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, was so eagerly awaited by fans that many users reported issues accessing the show in apparent crashes and outages as many rushed to watch Euphoria’s second season.

Hunter Schafer will be returning as Jules Vaughan in Euphoria season 2, alongside other regular cast members on the show. (Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Website and app outage tracker Downdetector saw reports of issues accessing HBO Max spike at 11,828 at 1.58am UK time – which translates to 8.58pm Eastern Time in the US – as demand for the series’ new season appeared to momentarily overwhelm HBO’s streaming platform.

“HERE WE GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” tweeted Zendaya to celebrate the return of Euphoria for season 2, shortly before co-star Angus Cloud tweeted to fans: “Did ya break HBO? #EUPHORIA”.

Where can I watch Euphoria season 2 in the UK?

While users in the US and some areas of Europe can enjoy access to Euphoria season 2 and a range of other HBO series such as Succession, Game of Thrones and The Sopranos on HBO Max, the same can sadly not be said for those trying to watch in the UK.

Instead, UK fans of Euphoria will need to have access to Sky Atlantic or Now TV to watch each new episode of the HBO series.

Each episode of Euphoria season 2 airs every Monday at 2am on Sky Atlantic – with episodes available to stream anytime on Sky Go or Now TV thereafter.

The first episode of Euphoria season 2 aired on Sky Atlantic on Monday January 10 at 2am.

What to expect from Euphoria season 2

With drug use, drinking, sex and violence all marking Euphoria’s groundbreaking first season in 2019, it’s important to remember that Euphoria is a show which contains frank depictions of subject matter which may be too mature or triggering for some viewers.

Fresh from her turn in Spider Man: No Way Home, Zendaya reiterated this in a warning to her young followers on Twitter on Monday, tweeting an arty behind the scenes image of herself in character as Rue with the following message: "I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences.

"This season, even maybe more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter than can be triggering and difficult to watch.

"Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.”

The star added: “Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

With Euphoria’s season 1 finale ending with a dramatic relapse for Rue and characters feeling lost or caught in the throes of abusive relationships, previews of the show from season 2 teasers and trailers suggest that the new season will be no different.

Who is in the cast of Euphoria season 2?

Most of Euphoria’s cast has returned for the show’s second series, with Hunter Schafer back as Rue’s complex love interest, Jules Vaughan, alongside Jacob Elordi as violent villain Nate Jacobs, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Alexa Demi as Maddy Perex, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Nika King as Leslie Bennett, Angus Cloud as Fexco and more.

But the trailer for Euphoria season 2 showed that the arrival of a new character in the form of Elliot, played by Dominic Fike, appears to cause tension for Rue and Jules as he emerges as a new partner-in-crime for Zendaya’s leading character.

