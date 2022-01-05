The last 12 months has seen streaming giant Netflix once again come out on top when it comes to our favourite service for bingeable TV shows.

Enjoying monumental success in 2021, Netflix has had a number of critically acclaimed series and documentaries released on its platform over the last year.

Booming in popularity Netflix for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into lockdown over the course of the last two years, with the bulk of the globe tuning into Netflix for their fix of excellent TV.

And it has to be said that Netflix have been particularly prolific when it comes to their production of numerous successful TV shows that audiences have fallen in love with.

However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to begin next.

But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated series currently on Netflix by using ratings from highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, with every show on this list given a 100 per cent rating on the Tomatometer.

1. The Babysitter's Club Part comedy, part drama, The Babysitter's Club follows a group of five school friends decide to launch their very own babysitting business in Connecticut. Photo: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX

2. Feel Good Popular TV show Feel Good sees Mae Martin, a comedian and recovering addict, tries to get a hold of her life but things complicate further when she starts dating George. Photo: Luke Varley

3. The Confession Killer In The Confession Killer sees serial killer Henry Lee Lucas rise to infamy when he confesses to hundreds of unsolved murders which bring closure to grieving family. However - are these confession legitimate or fallacy? Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

4. Arcane One of Netflix's most popular, Arcane is an animated action-adventure series on Netflix headed by lead creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix