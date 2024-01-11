All Sections
Emma Stone with Golden Globe award for Best Actress. Cr. Getty Images.

Emma Stone Best Films: The top 10 films starring the Poor Things star

From Emma Stone as Billie Jean King to Cruella, here are her top 10 films according to Rotten Tomatoes.

By Graham Falk
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT

She has become one of the most famous names in Hollywood over the last decade and now people are heralded her role as Bella in new dystopian drama thriller Poor Things as Oscar worthy.

And why not? Stone has already lifted the Golden Globe for Best Actress and she is one of the huge favourites to do the same again at the Academy Awards in March.

That said, the American actor has long been carving out a remarkable career in the last two decades with starring roles in a number of Hollywood hits. But which films are her best?

Here are her top 10 most highly rated films, according to respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Another film directed by Poor Things filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite sees Stone portray the character of Abigail in the black comedy set in early 18th century, England as go to war with the French.

1. The Favourite - 93%

Another film directed by Poor Things filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite sees Stone portray the character of Abigail in the black comedy set in early 18th century, England as go to war with the French. Photo: getty

Starring as daughter of Birdman/Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton), Stone enhanced her reputation further by playing a pivotal role in a film that won four Academy Awards in 2015.

2. Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) - 91%

Starring as daughter of Birdman/Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton), Stone enhanced her reputation further by playing a pivotal role in a film that won four Academy Awards in 2015.

Stone received an Oscar for Best Actress as she portrayed an aspiring actress in the wonderful romantic musical alongside a struggling jazz pianist, who is played by Ryan Gosling.

3. La La Land - 91%

Stone received an Oscar for Best Actress as she portrayed an aspiring actress in the wonderful romantic musical alongside a struggling jazz pianist, who is played by Ryan Gosling.

Part comedy, part horror, Stone's role as the sexy, sassy Wichita that takes the heart of awkward main character Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) in the midst of a zombie apocalypse really placed her on the Hollywood map.

4. Zombieland - 89%

Part comedy, part horror, Stone's role as the sexy, sassy Wichita that takes the heart of awkward main character Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) in the midst of a zombie apocalypse really placed her on the Hollywood map. Photo: Netflix

