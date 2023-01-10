The hit ITV show that sees celebs risk life and limb on the ice rink is back this week.

This year will see 11 stars of the screen, stage and sporting sphere compete in the 15th series of Dancing on Ice.

Once again they will team up with professional skaters to perform toe loops, axels, flips and salchows in a bid to win the 2023 title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, which will be broadcast live from a purpose-built studio and ice rink at Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire.

When is Dancing on Ice on?

Dancing on Ice will returns on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30pm, airing on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the celebrity skaters?

Here’s are the 11 well known faces taking part this year and what they’ve said about the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are returning to host the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

Siva Kaneswaran (skating with Klabera Komini): Lead singer for chart-topping band The Wanted.

“I’m very excited. I’m trying to be positive and not be in a fearful mindset! I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast. I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see and hopefully not make a fool of myself!”

Michelle Heaton (skating with Łukasz Różycki): Former member of pop band Liberty X.

"I’m so excited - I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general. I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

Former Eastender Patsy Palmer is one of the celebs set to take to the ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mollie Gallagher (skating with Sylvain Longchambon): Coronation Street actress.

“I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carley Stenson (skating with Mark Hanretty): Hollyoaks and West End theatre actress.

"I'm so excited that I get to learn how to dance...on ice! I'm terrified but can’t wait - I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”

Darren Harriott (skating with Tippy Packard): Stand-up comedian.

“I’ve got giant feet, I don't skate and I can't dance! My family has already made bets - they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!”

Joey Essex (skating with Vanessa Bauer): The Only Way Is Essex reality television star.

“I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vivienne (skating with Colin Grafton): Winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK.

"I'm beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023! This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it's a big step forward for queer representation on TV."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile Wilson (skating with Olivia Smart): Bronze medal-winning Olympic gymnast.

"I've certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again. My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (skating with Brendyn Hatfield): Love Island winner.

"I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

John Fashanu (dancing with Alexandra Schauman): Former professional footballer.

“I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patsy Palmer (skating with Matt Evers): Former Eastenders actress.

“I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun. My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is favourite to win?

The bookies think that Nile Wilson has the chance of winning with odds of 3/1, followed by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (7/2), Joey Essex (4/1) and Mollie Gallagher (15/2).

Who are the hosts and the judges?

Morning television favourites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to host the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

The judging panel remains unchanged from last year’s series with skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean joined for the third year by former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Diversity star Ashley Banjo, who has been with the show since 2018.

Who are the professional skaters?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new addition to the 2023 line-up is world-class ice dancer Olivia Smart. Fresh from the 2022 Winter Olympics, Olivia brings a wealth of experience and undeniable talent to the line-up of professionals.

Returning to the new series are three Dancing on Ice favourites - Sylvain Longchambon, who last skated in the 2019 series and Vicky Ogden and Klabera Komini who both last skated in the 2021 series.

Advertisement Hide Ad