Facilities by ADF has opened for business at Pioneer Film Studios’ campus, which encompasses studio space, workshop areas, backlot/yards and training facilities across a site extending to some 1.2 million square feet. The expansion will enable ADF to provide local support in the region and offer the group direct access to the range of productions being filmed at Pioneer.

Jamie McCoy, digital director and co-founder of Pioneer Film Studios, said: “We are excited to welcome ADF to our campus as Scotland increasingly becomes a hub for high-end productions. The industry in Scotland is ready to explode in terms of growth. This partnership with ADF is a key step on that journey for the Scottish industry. The new partnership will help to establish the community at Pioneer and to promote significant growth opportunities for all our partners, further demonstrating the region’s growing influence in the UK film sector.”

Marsden Proctor, chief executive of Facilities by ADF, added: “We have seen the UK film and high-end television industry become a major force on the global stage, and the trend will only continue to rise. As the market continues to grow, we are fortunate to benefit from first-mover advantage in Scotland. The new office represents the strategic expansion of the group and aids our vision to become a one-stop-shop for film and high-end TV production. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership with Pioneer will bring.”

