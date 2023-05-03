Following the King’s Coronation on Saturday, celebrations will continue on Sunday May 7 with the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle – here’s what to expect from the live event.

The BBC-produced affair will be attended not only by royals, but by 20,000 members of the public. Performers including Andrea Bocelli and Katy Perry will appear, with the event being hosted by Hugh Bonneville.

But what can you expect to see on the day? Here’s everything we know about the concert so far – including where and when to watch it on TV.

King’s Coronation Concert performers: Who will appear?

A mock-up of the Coronation Concert stage. Photo: BBC

Take That will appear with three of its original members: Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – but without Robbie Williams. Other big names include Lionel Richie, who was the first global ambassador of the Prince’s Trust and Katy Perry, who is an ambassador of the British Asian Trust, a charity which King Charles founded.

Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Sir Bryn Terfel will share the stage, and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, known for songs such as Castles and Weekends, will perform accompanied by classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The Coronation Choir – made up of groups from across the country – will also perform for the King. The choir will feature groups from all four nations and include refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf singing choirs. The group’s journey to the performance and how they got in ship-shape – with help from celebrity mentors Gareth Malone, Motsi Mabuse, Amanda Holden and Rose Ayling-Ellis – will be broadcast on the BBC in Sing for the King: The Search for the Coronation Choir.

King Charles III's Coronation Concert will take place on 7 May.

Further acts who have been announced so far include TV show The Piano’s teenage winner Lucy, who is blind and autistic, and Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer-songwriter who is referred to as the “Queen of Afrobeats”.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will also feature.

The extravaganza doesn’t stop there, with further names such as The Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger, guitarist Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and Jerub, an up-and-coming singer songwriter, who will duet with Vula alongside DJ Pete Tong and a 76-piece orchestra.

Others appearing include Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa and actress Mei Mac, who will perform excerpts from a Shakespeare play with other members of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Hugh Bonneville will host King Charles III's Coronation Concert. Image: Johnston Press

An arrangement of a West Side Story song performed by the Royal Opera Chorus, will accompany the performance while dancers with the Royal Ballet will bring a choreographed piece to the production.

What will Tom Cruise be doing during the King’s Coronation Concert?

And while those names will be enough to impress – Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and even Disney’s Winnie the Pooh will also pop up throughout the night.

They are said to be appearing in pre-recorded sketches and segments which will unveil information about King Charles. You can expect a scene much like the Queen having tea with Paddington Bear.

Tom Cruise will appear during the King's Coronation Concert. (Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images).

Other stars such as Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls OBE and Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse will also make an appearance and the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson will have a VIP role during the concert after being snubbed for the main coronation.

What else can I expect from the Coronation Concert?

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see locations across the UK lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

James Nesbitt will provide a spoken word intro and Paloma Faith will accompany the sequence with a performance.

In Scotland, a public event will see Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens lit up while English locations from Blackpool to Cornwall will feature. Three further locations will be revealed live on Sunday evening.

When is the Coronation Concert on TV?

