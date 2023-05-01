After the death of Queen Elizabeth II the second Elizabethan era came to an end, so what era is Britain in now as we approach the coronation of King Charles III?

Periods of Britain’s history are usually categorised by the name of the monarch who sat on the throne at that time. This includes details like culture, fashion or architecture of that time e.g., Victorian architecture, or Georgian culture.

For Her Majesty the Queen who died in Balmoral on 8 September, 2022, her period of reign has been dubbed the ‘New Elizabethan Era’ by some, but what about her son? As the former Prince of Wales has his coronation, what era are we in now?

What era are we in now?

In history books, King Charles II's era is referred to as the "Carolean era". However, it is also known as the 'Restoration Period'.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II the UK has left the ‘New Elizabethan Era’ and entered the ‘Carolean’ age. However, it remains to be seen how historians will refer to the period that King Charles III reigns over Britain.

Based on history, it is possible that this period may be called either the second/new Carolean or Caroline era. When Charles I ruled over Great Britain and Ireland (1623 - 1649) his period was known as the Caroline Era, but when his son Charles II ruled from 1660 to 1685 it was changed to the Carolean era.

Both titles stem from ‘Carolus’, which is Latin for Charles.

When was the New Elizabethan Age?

King Charles III meeting guests after a ceremony where he presented new Standards and Colours to the Royal Navy; the Life Guards of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The ‘New Elizabethan age’ is the period during which Queen Elizabeth II reigned. It started with the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952 which saw the Queen crowned at age 27 and it ended after her death on 8 September 2022.

The first Elizabethan era, however, describes the period of time that Queen Elizabeth I, the daughter of King Henry VIII, ruled between 1558 to 1603.

Are new eras always named after monarchs?

Periods of British history are usually categorised according to the reigning monarch of the time. Sir Anthony Seldon, a constitutional expert, said that it is “inevitable” that this last period with Queen Elizabeth II will be named after her, according to a Sky News report.