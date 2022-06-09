Ever since its release way back in 2016, Netflix’s Stranger Things has become one of the most loved television shows ever made – and the launch of part one of its fourth season has upped the ante even further.

Making overnight stars of the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, the supernatural hit show follows a gang of teenagers in the 1980s as they witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits combine to create a world like no other, known as The Upside Down.

With lovable characters, stylish cinematography and a playlist that throws back to the best 80s synth hits of all time, the show has built an million of adoring fans across the globe.

And with 32 episodes of the show now officially released, we thought we’d take a peek at which have proven the mot popular – and most important – how many of the brand new season four episodes make the list…

1. The Massacre At Hawkins Lab - Season 4 Episode 7 Officially the highest rated Stranger Things episode of all time comes from the latest, and final, season of the show. The Massacre At Hawkins Lab sees as Hopper get braced to battle a monster. Ranked at an almost perfect 9.7 on IMdB. Photo: Tina Rowden/Netflix Photo Sales

2. Dear Billy - Season 4 Episode 4 One of the reasons for season four's critical acclaim are episodes such as Dear Billy, the episode which introduces the addictive Running Up That Hill hit by Kate Bush. Ranked at 9.6 on IMdB. Photo: Tina Rowden/Netflix Photo Sales

3. The Upside Down - Season 1 Episode 8 Stranger Things' final episode of season one, The Upside Down, brought down the curtain in an awe-inspiring fashion. Ranked at an incredible 9.3 on IMdB. Photo: Curtis Baker/Netflix Photo Sales

4. The Gate - Season 2 Episode 9 The finale of season two sees Eleven make plans to finish what she started as the survivors turn up on the heat on the monstrous force that's holding Will hostage. Photo: Courtesy Netflix Photo Sales