Since Iron Man first hit the big screen in 2008, 27 films and five TV shows have told the stories of dozens of superheroes and those close to them.

It’s estimated that the MCU has brought in more than $23 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest movie franchises of all time.

Fans have theorised, argued, and celebrated about the stories of their beloved superheroes, based on characters from the original Marvel comicbooks.

With all their success, some of the MCU films have gone down better than others when it comes to fan reactions.

Here is every single one of the 27 movies, ranked in order of popularity according to Rotten Tomatoes scores which are based on professional critic reviews.

Warning: spoilers for almost all Marvel films inside, including the recent additions, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals.

1. Black Panther Coming in at 96%, Black Panther tops the list of films in the MCU. The first movie to star a Black actor as the lead, the film follows the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa as he navigates stepping into his father's shoes as King of Wakanda.

2. Avengers: Endgame Closely following at #2, Avengers: Endgame scored 94% on the Tomatometer. Endgame was the culmination of more than 10 years of build-up that started in a cave with a box of scraps. It brought every Avenger, big and small, onto the big screen to face down Thanos and saw the end of some of our most beloved original Avengers.

3. Iron Man It's a testament to how beloved Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man was that an action film starring just one man from 2008 has scored the same as one from 2019 featuring all the Avengers at once. Many have called Downey the grandfather of the MCU for his portrayal of Iron Man, whose popularity sparked the continuation of the franchise for years following.

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Another film that was years in the making, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought all three Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, onto the big screen at the same time. Confirming the multiverse theory, it was a truly momentous moment for the MCU, scoring it 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.