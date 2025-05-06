Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An indie film that premiered to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival is to open this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

Sorry, Baby, starring and written by Eva Victor, will launch the reborn film festival’s second edition.

The film, which features supporting performances from Naomi Ackie, who has appeared in Mickey 17, and Lucas Hedges, who was in Lady Bird, saw Ms Victor win the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance.

Meanwhile, the production will be screened as part of Directors Fortnight at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and will be released later this year by A24 in the US and Picturehouse Entertainment in the UK.

Paul Ridd, chief executive and festival director of EIFF, said: “This is a film that completely floored us. Its witty and moving script and formal confidence is married to heart-breaking performances from a wonderful cast, and it signals Eva Victor as a major talent on screen and behind the camera.

“The film’s fierce, uncompromising spirit and independence perfectly aligns with EIFF, and we are honoured to open this year’s festival with such a wonderful film.”

Mr Ridd was appointed in November 2023 to lead the programming of the festival, which was plunged into crisis two years ago with the collapse of the arts charity behind the event.

Sara Frain, director of distribution and marketing at Picturehouse, said: “The Edinburgh International Film Festival is renowned for its commitment to showcasing distinct new voices in cinema. Eva Victor’s Sorry Baby is a shining example of this, marking the emergence of a remarkable talent. We are delighted to be the opening film, serving as a launch pad to bring this unique and sharply humorous film to UK audiences.”