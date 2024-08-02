1 . Kelly Macdonald

Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald shot to fame in her film debut, starring as Diane in 'Trainspotting'. Since then she's had a hugely successful career that has seen her win a BAFTA Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. Film appearances include 'Elizabeth', 'Gosford Park', 'Nanny McPhee', 'No Country for Old Men', 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2', 'Anna Karenina', 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Brave'. On the small screen she's had major roles in the likes of 'The Girl in the Cafe', 'Boardwalk Empire' and 'Line of Duty'. She'll be at the world premiere of vampire film 'The Radleys' at the Cameo at 9pm on Tuesday, August 20. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f