The closure of the city’s Filmhouse cinema (which has since been saved) put the future of the festival at risk, with a hugely scaled-back event held last year.
But now the festival has been rebooted under new director new director Paul Ridd, with seven days of events across five venues, including 18 world premieres.
And a host of famous filmmaking talents will be joining audiences to present and talk about their films.
1. Kelly Macdonald
Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald shot to fame in her film debut, starring as Diane in 'Trainspotting'. Since then she's had a hugely successful career that has seen her win a BAFTA Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. Film appearances include 'Elizabeth', 'Gosford Park', 'Nanny McPhee', 'No Country for Old Men', 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2', 'Anna Karenina', 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Brave'. On the small screen she's had major roles in the likes of 'The Girl in the Cafe', 'Boardwalk Empire' and 'Line of Duty'. She'll be at the world premiere of vampire film 'The Radleys' at the Cameo at 9pm on Tuesday, August 20. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f
2. Damien Lewis
'Band of Brothers', 'Homeland', 'Wolf Hall' and 'Billions' actor Damian Lewis also appeared as Steve McQueen in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. He'll be joing Kelly Macdonald at the world premiere of 'The Radleys' at the Cameo at 9pm on Tuesday, August 20. | Getty Images
3. Mark Cousins
A regular at both the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Mark Cousins will be in town for the UK premiere of his new documentary about Scottish artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, 'A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things' at the Cameo at 1pm on Wednesday, August 21. The Northern Irish filmmaker has been at the hart of British cinema for decades. On television he nterviewed the world's great directors for 'Scene by Scene' and presented cult favourite 'Videodrome'. On the big screen, he's a prolific documentarian, best known for the 15-hour-long 'The Story of Film: An Odyssey'. | Getty Images
4. Nina Conti
Comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti will be at the world premiere of absurdist comedy road movie 'Sunlight' at the Cameo at 9.15pm on Saturday, August 17. Conti both directs and stars (in a monkey costume) in the "darkly comedic, subversive and uniquely realised road trip film about a monkey, a man and a dead man’s watch" which sees "a woman escaping a toxic relationship ends up on the road in a monkey suit with a man seeking retribution." If you enjoy it you can also head to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to see Conti's new live show. | Getty Images