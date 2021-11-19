Coming soon to Disney Plus UK: New arrivals on Disney Plus in December 2021

Each month, dozens of new films and TV series launch on Disney Plus.

The platform has an enormous back catalogue of classics to pull from, as well as continually producing new content to populate the streaming platform.

Here’s everything that’s due to come to Disney Plus in December, so you can plan your festive watching schedule now.

Disney Plus celebrate its two-year anniversary in the last few weeks. Photo: Disney Plus.

Coming soon to Disney Plus UK

December 1st

- The Last Duel

- Devs

- Hawkeye, Episode Three

- Disney Insider, Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

- The Big Leap, Episode One

- American Horror Story, Double Feature, Episode Seven

- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables, Season Two

- Drain the Oceans, Season Three

- India From Above, Season One

- Da Vinci’s Demons, Seasons One to Three

- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, Season One

December 3rd

- Diary of a Wimpy Kid

- The Rescue

- Pearl Harbor

- Die Hard

- Christmas Again

- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

- The Day After Tomorrow

December 5th

- The First Wave

December 8th

- Welcome To Earth

- Hawkeye, Episode Four

- Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Season One, Episodes Eight to Twelve

- Brickleberry, Seasons One to Three

- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, Season Two

- Black-ish, Season Seven

December 10th

- Disney Holiday Magic Quest

- The Last Ice

- From The Ashes

- Juno

- No Sleep Til Christmas

- The Heat

- What a Man

December 15th

- Foodtastic

- Hawkeye, Episode Five

- Ron’s Gone Wrong

- Sonny with a Chance, Seasons One to Two

- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Season Two

- Atlas of Cursed Places, Season One

- Malcolm in the Middle, Seasons One to Seven

December 17th

- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

- Being The Queen

- Eyewitness D-Day

- JoJo Rabbit

- King Arthur

- Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

- The Joy Luck Club

December 22nd

- Hawkeye Season Finale

- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist, Season One

- Dog With a Blog, Seasons One to Three

- The Con

- American Housewife, Seasons One to Five

December 24th

- Encanto

- Far From The Tree

- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs in the Caribbean

- Downhill

- Life of Pi

- The Man with One Red Shoe

- Same Time Next Christmas

- Fantastic Lies

- Silly Little Game

- This Magic Moment

- Al Davis vs The NFL

- Big Shot

- Bryan and the Boz

- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

December 29th

- Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Episode One

- The Ghost and Molly McGee, Season One, Episodes One to Ten

- The Salisbury Poisonings

- Bless this Mess, Seasons One and Two

December 31st

- Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself

- Surviving the Mount St Helens Disaster

- A Hidden Life

- Paddington

- Paddington 2

- No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

- The Best That Never Was

- Run Ricky Run

- Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL

- The Band That Wouldn’t Die

- Slaying The Badger

- Angry Sky