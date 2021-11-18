Netflix has changed the way the world watches television since its popularity boom in 2010, with millions of us tuning into their subscription service every month to discover what is next on our binge list.
There’s never been more choice about what to watch, from TV shows and documentaries to films and original series.
With the start of a new month, and Christmas just around the corner, the new additions to Netflix in November promise to be binge-worthy.
Each month, Netflix introduces a wide range of new title to the platform.
Here are 10 of the best new shows and films on Netflix this month. In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.
This list is in no particular order.