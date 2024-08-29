Numerous stars of the big and small screen will be travelling to Scotland this autumn to have pictures taken with fans and sign autographs.

First up will be the ACME Comic Con at Glasgow’s SEC from September 28-29.

Then, at the other end of the M8, Comic Con Scotland will be taking over Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre from October 5-6.

For those news to Comic Con events, you pay to get into the event, where there will be a number of attractions, movie props and stalls, then you also pay to meet your favourite star and get a picture with them, an autograph, or both.

Standard tickets for the ACME event are available here and cost £25.05 for a day or £42.51 for the weekend. Child tickets are available from £13.55 and under-5s go free.

Meanwhile entry to Comic Con Scotland is £29.70 for a day or £51.70 for the weekend. Concession tickets cost from £12.10 and, again, under-5s go free. Get your tickets here.

Here are 13 of the biggest stars you can meet at the event, and how much it’ll set you back for a pic or signature.

1 . Jensen Ackles Demon-slaying television series Supernatural is well represented at Edinburgh's Comic Con Scotland, with no fewer than seven cast members appearing. Leading the pack is Dean Winchester himself - Jensen Ackles. You'll need deep pockets if you want a picture or autograph though - it's £155. There's also a booking fee, so it'll cost north of £310 to have a souvenir photo with him and get something signed. | Getty Images for ReedPop Photo Sales

2 . Billie Piper Acclaimed star of stage and screen Billie Piper will be at Glasgow's ACME Comic Con. Still perhaps best know for her role as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who, she's also had a successful pop music career, and has appeared in the likes of Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Collateral (for which she was BAFTA nominated), and I Hate Suzie (another BAFTA nod). She won the Olivier Award for best leading actress for her performance in West End play Yerma. An autograph or picture will cost you £50 - or £95 for both. Verging on a bargain. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Misha Collins A slightly cheaper alternative for Supernatural fans attending the Edinburgh Comic Con is Misha Collins, who plays angel Gabe in the hit series. A photo or autograph will cost you £95 (plus booking fee). | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Quelin Sepulveda Quelin Sepulveda, who plays the Angel Muriel, in Good Omens alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen will be meeting fans at Glasgow's ACME Comic Con. It's £25 for a picture or autograph - or both for £45. | Getty Images for ReedPop Photo Sales