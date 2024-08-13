One-mile stretch of westbound carriageway will be reduced round the clock

Drivers on the M8 from Edinburgh to Glasgow face major delays when the westbound carriageway is narrowed to one lane for two weeks.

Road chiefs warned motorists to expect traffic queues of up to 30 minutes at peak times during the work.

Roadworks to resurface a one-mile section of the motorway will involve a round the clock contraflow for 14 days at the Heart of Scotland services at Harthill from Saturday 7 September to Saturday 21 September.

Two lanes will remain open for eastbound traffic through the contraflow between junctions 4a and 5.

Drivers are warned to expected delays during the two-week round the clock M8 restrictions | Lisa Fergsuon/The Scotsman

The restriction will follow the road being closed westbound for two nights between those junctions, from 8.30pm to 6am on Thursday 5 September and Friday 6 September.

BEAR Scotland, which maintains that part of the motorway for Transport Scotland, said motorists should “expect long delays”.

It spokesperson told The Scotsman: “This is a significantly deeper and more comprehensive resurfacing project than is typically carried out during overnight closures.

“Traffic modelling indicates estimated delays for westbound traffic of up to 30 minutes at peak times. We’re warning road users to plan ahead and expect long delays in the hope that many will alter their travel plans to avoid this disruption.”

The September 5-6 closures will see traffic diverted from junction 5 to 4a via the B7057, B7066 and Balgornie Road, but is expected to increase journey times by only four minutes.

The poor condition of the M8 near Harthill | BEAR Scotland

BEAR Scotland said the westbound restrictions were necessary “due to the depth of construction and to allow for sustainable construction techniques, including the recycling of hazardous material to be reused within the construction materials for the new road surface”.

During the work, the junction 5 westbound off-slip and eastbound on-slip will be closed, with traffic diverted to Junction 6, adding around 12 minutes and nearly 11 miles to journeys.

BEAR Scotland said access to the services at Harthill would also be restricted “for several days”, with details to be announced closer to the time.

Tommy Deans, its south east network manager, said: “This section of the M8 westbound is nearing the end of its service life and it is essential that we replace the road surface now before it deteriorates.

“These surfacing improvements will improve safety for motorists as well as the quality and reliability of the road surface, while making use of sustainable techniques to minimise the environmental impact of the works.

“We appreciate the delays and disruption that these works will cause, however we’ve done everything we can to minimise the impact. Carriageway closures and a contraflow are essential for safety.”

The road firm said the improvements were expected to last 20 years.

A spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Most of the structural defects being repaired are below the surface and are revealed from investigations including deflectograph surveys, ground penetrating radar and material testing, rather than cracks or potholes on the surface.