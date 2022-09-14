Cineworld Unlimited Screenings: Here are the latest exclusive screenings available to book for Unlimited Card Holders

Preview screenings give cinema fans the chance to have bragging rights over seeing the latest films weeks before they go on general release.

The Cineworld chain have regular special showings, reserved to their Unlimited membership scheme – which also lets you see as many films as you like for £15.99 per month.

Here are the latest Unlimited Screenings – and when you can catch them.

This page will be updated with the latest announcements.

The Woman King

Tuesday, September 20 at 7.30pm

Run time: 135 minutes

Oscar-winner Viola Davis stars in The Woman King.

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…

Cast: John Boyega, Viola Davis, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jayme Lawson, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Thuso Mbedu, Adrienne Warren, Masali Baduza, Angelique Kidjo.

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Smile

Monday, September 26 at 7.30pm

Run time: 115 minutes

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Cast: Kyle Gallner, Kal Penn, Caitlin Stasey, Jessie Usher, Robin Weigert, Sosie Bacon, Rob Morgan

Director: Parker Finn