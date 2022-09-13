News you can trust since 1817
Director Jean-Luc Godard, a pioneer of French New Wave film who revolutionised popular 1960s cinema, has died at the age of 91, according to reports.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:32 am

Multiple French media outlets confirmed that they had learned the news of Godard’s passing from his relatives on Tuesday.

Born into a wealthy French-Swiss family on December 3 1930 in Paris, the ingenious “enfant terrible” stood for years as one of the world’s most vital and provocative directors in Europe and beyond — beginning in 1960 with his debut feature, Breathless.

His films propelled Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom and his controversial modern nativity play Hail Mary grabbed headlines when Pope John Paul II denounced it in 1985.

Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix Design', in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2010. Director Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of French New Wave film who revolutionized popular 1960s cinema, has died, according to French media. He was 91. (Gaetan Bally/Keystone via AP, file)
