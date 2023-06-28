Netflix have already enjoyed an impressive 2023 but July will up the ante as a host of excellent new films hit the platform. Here are 5 films you need to catch in July.

Mom and Dad - July 1

Nic Cage and Selma Blair team up for this horror comedy that sees parents violently turn on their kids after an unknown phenomenon plagues the city. Action packed, gory and a just a little bit hilarious, Mom and Dad is one of Cage’s more underrated movies and his on-screen chemistry with Blair makes for a very entertaining watch.

Gold Brick - July 6

They Clone Tyrone is one many highly anticipated new films hitting Netflix in July. Cr: Netflix.

Tired of his thankless, dead-end job, a factory worker plans a scheme to traffic luxurious perfumes from under his boss's nose. Brought to Netflix by French director Jérémie Rozan, Gold Brick could be an unexpected hit with audiences and will land on the platform in the early part of June.

Submarine - July 16

This much-loved movie from 2010 follows Oliver Tate as he looks to lose his virginity before his 16th birthday. The film comes complete with a killer soundtrack that includes six original songs written and performed by Alex Turner, frontman of the Arctic Monkeys.

The Deepest Breath - July 19

This A24 documentary follows the life of a champion freediver Alessia Zecchini and her accompanying expert safety diver as they document the risk – and reward - of chasing their dreams in one of the world’s most dangerous sports, journeying into the ocean’s depths. The film enjoyed its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January and is directed by documentary maker Laura McGann.

They Cloned Tyrone - July 21