Scotland's biggest city stands in for New York in one of the summer's biggest blockbusters.

For a few days back in July 2021 visitors to Glasgow's City Centre were able to walk down a street taken straight from 1960s New York thanks to filming for the fifth in the Indiana Jones series of films.

Almost exactly two years later cinema audiences can see the results on the big screen, with Glasgow's Cineworld Renfield Street just a five minute walk away from the set.

No expense was spared for the shooting of the film which, at an estimated $295 million budget, is one of the most costliest ever made.

Here's everything you need to know about Glasgow's part in movie history.

In Glasgow, shooting took place in the city centre in St Vincent Street, Cochrane Street and the City Chambers.

Other UK locations used included Bamburgh, Bamburgh Castle, Holy Island, North Yorkshire Moors Railway and Pinewood Studios.

The filmmakers also shot scened in Marsala, in Italy, and Morocco.

The latest Indiana Jones film sees Harrison Ford's adventuring archaeologist set out to find the fabled Archimedes Dial, on object that is capable of changing the course of history. Helped by his goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridges, he has to make sure he finds the item for former Nazi Jürgen Voller, who is now working for NASA.

The scene to look out for is just after Indy and goddaughter Helena have retrieved the first piece of the Archimedes Dial from a university storeroom - only to be attacked by Voller. When Indiana Jones escapes into a parade on the streets of New York celebrating the Apollo 11 astronauts (the first men to walk on the moon) that's Glasgow not the Big Apple. He then escapes into the subway before getting help from an old friend who is now a taxi driver.

Aside from Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridges, Dial of Destiny sees the return of Karen Allen as Indy's long-suffering wife Marion. Other big names in the cast are Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones isn't the only big budget film that has been shot in Glasgow . The city stands in for Gotham City in The Flash - which is also in cinemas at the moment.

Other big films that have used the city include 1917, Fast & Furious 6, Cloud Atlas, The Dark Knight Rises, The Eagle, and World War Z.

Batgirl was also shot in Glasgow, but was pulled at the last moment and has yet to see the light of day.

Welcome to New York Cast, extras and crew members shoot outside Glasgow's City Chambers.

A big cheer Cheerleaders strutting their stuff on St Vincent Street as part of the Indiana Jones filming.

Men at work Cast members have a chat during a break in filming.

Transformation No expense was spared in transforming Glasgow into the New York of yesteryear.

